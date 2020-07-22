Vandels No. 1!

The Vandel Cruisers 12U team recently competed in the USSSA AA World Series, a four day double elimination tournament held at Grand Park in Westfield, Indiana.. The Cruisers rolled to an 8-0 record in the tournament, earning the championship trophy. Team members are (front row, left to right): Griffin McCracken (Van Wert), Andrew Elwer (Delphos), Cam Werts (Van Wert), Tyce McClain (Van Wert), Drake Fittro (Delphos), Andrew Wiss (Minster) and Finley Dickinson (Van Wert). Back row, left to right: coach Nolan Mericle, coach Ty McClain, Cameron Elwer (Delhos), Mack Hieber (Patrick Henry), Evan Martz (Delphos), Maddox Kroeger (Delphos), Griffin Mericle (Delphos) and coach Mike Wiss. At press time, the current state champion Cruisers (30-3-1) are ranked No. 1 in Ohio and No. 4 in the nation out of over 2,200 teams. Photo courtesy of Madison Wiss