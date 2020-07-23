County Health Dept. has mask statement

VW independent/submitted information

The Van Wert County General Health District has released the following statement in connection with Governor Mike DeWine’s order mandating the wearing of face masks:

“While Van Wert County has been fortunate to keep our case number low, we ask all of our community members to help us continue to slow the spread by wearing a cloth face covering when in public and other areas as specified in the Governor’s mask order. The order goes into place today, Thursday, July 23, at 6 p.m.

“By wearing a cloth face covering we can lower the risk of transmission of the virus to others including our family, friends, and co-workers. Be considerate of others and continue to help slow the spread by wearing a cloth face covering, practicing social distancing, washing hands frequently, covering your coughs and sneezes, and staying home when you are sick.”