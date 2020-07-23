June Art Exhibit at Wass through July

Our 65th annual June Art Exhibit is on view and for sale in-house and online. The exhibit runs through August 2. Art can be purchased in-house or directly through our website under the tab “Buy Art”. Artwork will ship out of the art center after purchase.

Our wassenBox art subscriptions service continues to be available and magically arrive at your home for your young artist. Sign up and forget it! These in-house designed kits provide an economical and convenient way to supplement crucial art involvement for your child’s education. Each box $22 and automatically renews until you cancel. Sign up here: www.wassenbergartcenter.org. or call 419.238.6837 for alternative ways to subscribe.

(art)Camp in-a Box orders for July now being accepted at the Wassenberg Art Center

The Wassenberg is a great alternative space for a safe and awesome venue. We are happy to accept smaller capacity rentals for meetings, parties, etc. Give us a call if you need to gather. Our gallery is also an awesome space to hold meetings with plenty of room for social distancing!

Sign up now for the July (art)Camp in-a Box! One box, up to seven different and unique projects! Call soon, we will make up to 50 boxes and once gone, they’ll be gone! (art)Camps in-a Box start at $30 and comes packed with up to 5-7 projects for all ages. Our first box contained Bug houses, kaleidoscope kits, teeny tennies, color diffusing projects and a couple extras. Boxes can be picked up at the art center or they can be shipped for an extra fee. Want to purchase online? Click here:

Market at the Wass continues every Saturday morning 9 a.m. to noon. We will be out back serving drinks and we have an arty garage sale too!

Pint night and art night are now featured every Thursday in the Art Park, 7-9 p.m. Each night we will be sampling some interesting brews from our region. We also have all the old favorites available too! Bring a blankie, lawn chair, easel, or cornhole games…bring the guitars, ukuleles, or kazoos. Due to increasing Covid cases we urge you to maintain distancing and wear a mask.

Watercolor Class (ongoing): Has returned, (with precautions) Tuesday mornings; 10 a.m.-noon. Fee: $55 Regular, $40 WAC member cost. Instructor: Pat Rayman.

Stained Glass Classes are back on the books! Check our Facebook page or give us a call for all the particulars.

The Wassenberg Art Center is located at 214 South Washington Street, Van Wert. We can also be reached by telephone at 419.238.6837 or by email at info@wassenbergartcenter.org.

IMPACT! Call for Entry. We will be hosting a pop cup exhibit in late August and September on how recent times have impacted you. Details in the news and social media soon!