KAM’s decision to make PPEs leads to $500,000 grant

KAM Manufacturing operates from its facility in Vision Park on Grill Road.

DAVE MOSIER/independent editor

The decision by a local company to manufacture personal protection equipment (PPEs) has not only benefited its customers — including hospitals and other healthcare facilities — but has also earned it a $500,000 grant from the state.

The grant to KAM Manufacturing in Van Wert is among those being awarded by the Ohio Development Services Agency to 68 companies to produce PPEs and help ensure the safety of Ohioans during the coronavirus pandemic. Lt. Gov. John Husted had originally announced the $20 million grant program, which is expected to create 829 new jobs and retain 1,133 existing ones.

“We are thankful to have been awarded this grant, as it will allow us to make much needed machine and technology upgrades, and also allow us to immediately hire 20 full-time production team members as we continue to manufacture PPE here in our facility,” said KAM owner Ollie Adams.

The $500,000 state grant will allow KAM to purchase new cutting and sewing equipment and immediately hire 20 new full-time employees, with a goal to hire 25-50 more workers by the end of the year to handle the dramatic increase in manufacturing in its new PPE division.

KAM’s production of Level 1 and 2 isolation gowns (both disposable and reusable), two-ply personal use face masks, and additional PPE fill a demand that Adams said he doesn’t see ending any time soon.

The KAM owner noted that the planned upgrades will provide a significant benefit to the local company.

“These upgrades will benefit all areas of KAM, from the front office to the production floor,” he noted. “We are able to invest these dollars in our business, and to further pursue our vision to manufacture American made products and create jobs right here in Ohio.”

Since April of this year, KAM has produced more than 40,000 two-ply personal use face masks and 60,000 isolation gowns.

The decision to make PPE was just another example of a company that has been able to survive and adapt to changes seen over its three decades of existence, including rebuilding KAM’s facility after it was destroyed by a tornado that ripped through Van Wert in November 2002.

“I cannot say ‘thank you’ enough to our entire team at KAM,” Adams said. “We have a very loyal, hard-working team of employees, both in the office/sales area and on the production floor. Without our dedicated team, it would be impossible to for any of this to happen.’

The KAM owner said the decision to manufacture PPE has also had a positive effect on the company, allowing employees to grow in their skills and abilities.

“I watch our business continue to adapt and change, (and) I am glad that we are able to do so,” Adams added.

The KAM owner also thanked Van Wert Area Economic Development Corporation Executive Director Stacy Adam and her team for assisting the company to obtain the state grant.

“They were a big reason why this grant application process was easy,” Adams said. “She was available to answer any of our questions and concerns, continued to check in with us during the process, and we are thankful to have that kind of leadership in our community.”

Those wanting to learn more about the PPE items being manufactured by KAM, and to purchase those products, can do so by going to www.stephaniedawn.com and click on the “Personal Protection Equipment” link of its exclusive Stephanie Dawn handbag line. KAM Manufacturing can also be found on Facebook.

Positions available through the PPE grant are for first-shift, full-time only production workers. Applications for employment can be picked up in KAM’s office, 1197 Grill Road in Van Wert’s Vision Park. Business hours are 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, with the office closed for lunch from noon to 12:30 p.m. each day.

Ohio small businesses can learn more about other resources available through the Office of Small Business Relief and Development at www.coronavirus.ohio.gov/businesshelp.