Lincolnview preps for upcoming 2020-2021 school year

Lincolnview Superintendent Jeff Snyder shows Board of Education members examples of hand sanitizer, hand sanitizer stations, and face masks. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent writer

If all goes as planned, 2020-2021 classes will be held in person at Lincolnview Local Schools.

During Thursday night’s monthly school board meeting, Superintendent Jeff Snyder said he and other county superintendents have been working on a re-opening plan agreement. Preliminary details are expected to be released Friday and more information will be shared next week.

“It’s the basis of the starting of many more things coming to all of our districts,” Snyder said of the agreement. “We’ll be touching on subjects like professional development to help our staff prepare for the start of the school year that we’ve never experienced and how to look at face coverings.

“Right now with the governor saying we’re all wearing masks, we’re looking at everybody wearing masks — employees and students,” Snyder continued. “That would be third grade and up, but our Pre-K to second grade is highly recommended.”

“Our goal is to have school in session five days a week the whole school year, so if this supposedly will help that, then that’s what we’re going to do,” the superintendent added.

Snyder also said that, with the coronavirus in mind, Lincolnview will have a quarantine room, plexiglass barriers in the elementary and junior high/high school offices, many gallons of hand sanitizer, extra face masks, and extra disinfectant sprays and cleaning supplies. He added visitors to the schools will be limited, students will be more spread out in the cafeteria, and he said buses will not change their routes.

For parents who don’t feel comfortable sending their children to school, a remote learning plan will be available.

One thing Lincolnview currently isn’t planning to do — check temperatures of students. A parent at the meeting suggested reconsidering, but Snyder explained that, timewise, there’s no feasible way to do it before students board buses or as they arrive at school.

Snyder closed by saying that, because of the uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus, plans are subject to change.

Snyder and other administrative employees will receive a 1-percent salary increase for the 2020-2021 school year.

In addition to Snyder, salary increases will go to elementary Principal Nita Meyer, junior high/high school Principal Brad Mendenhall, Athletic Administrator Greg Leeth, Food Services Coordinator Deb Miller, Computer Network Technician Eric Miglin, and Maintenance Supervisor Jason Maples.

In addition, the board approved identical 1 percent raises for the superintendent’s secretary/EMIS coordinator, assistant to the treasurer, and substitute employees.

During his report to the board, Treasurer Troy Bowersock said final fiscal year 2020 numbers were close to projections and he said he’s waiting for more information about state funding for the current school year, adding that cuts are expected.

The board approved a memorandum of understanding with the Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office for a school resource officer for the 2020-2021 school year, an agreement with the Midwest Regional Educational Service Center for vision impaired services, and the board renewed membership in the Northwest Ohio Education Research Council.

In other business, Snyder praised the United Way of Van Wert County for an $8,200 donation to the LatchKey program and he said Lincolnview is in need of substitute bus drivers, teachers, aides, and cooks.

The next meeting of the Lincolnview Local Board of Education will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday, August 27, in the Neubrecht Lecture Hall.