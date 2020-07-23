New business opens…

The Well, a new downtown wellness/nutrition business, drew a crowd for a Van Wert Area Chamber of Commerce ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday as part of its grand opening ceremonies. The business, located in the 100 block of South Washington Street, is owned and operated by Sarah Sheets, a wellness coach. In addition to wellness training and classes, as well as fitness camps, The Well offers nutritious shakes that provide 24 grams of protein, as well as vitamins and minerals, for a healthy meal replacement beverage. The Well is open from 6 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m.-4 p.m. on Saturday. Dave Mosier/Van Wert independent