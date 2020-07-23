OHSFCA submits proposal to OHSAA

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

Pregame temperature checks, social distancing on the sidelines, sanitized footballs and a shortened halftime are just a few things included in a 38-page proposal submitted by the Ohio High School Football Coaches Association to the Ohio High School Athletic Association.

The proposal is designed to ensure Ohio high school football is played during the normal fall months and it’s far different from a proposal recently submitted by a group of central Ohio coaches. That one laid out a timeline to play football during the spring months, with practices beginning in early February.

“With the uncertainty surrounding the State of Ohio during the coronavirus pandemic, it has become clear that there needs to be a voice from the Ohio High School Football Coaches Association concerning the ability of the 709 schools in Ohio playing 11-man football to compete in the fall of 2020,” the OHSFCA said in a press release.

Instead the team box on each sideline spanning both 30-yard lines, it would expand 80 yards to between each 10-yard line to allow more distance between players and coaches.

Coaches, team staff and game administration officials would be required to wear masks and each player would be required to have his own individual water bottle.

The proposal also calls for limiting the number of non-essential personnel at field level during the game, and a continuous clock would be an option at the discretion of both coaches in the first half, if all OHSAA guidelines for a continuous clock are met, i.e. a 30-point margin between the two teams.

Halftime would be shortened from 20 to 12 minutes, with an additional three minutes for second half warmups.

The proposal, which was written by a group of OHSFCA coaches and medical professionals, also includes a number of suggestions or recommendations for pregame and postgame procedures, including pregame temperature checks of all athletes and staff, just one player from each team and two officials maintaining a six-foot distance for the coin toss and no handshakes before or after the game.

In addition, all fans attending games would be required to wear face masks and social distancing rules would be in effect in the stands, meaning attendance would be limited at games.

“We understand the important work being done to protect all Ohioans, and we present this as a working document that may require additional action, and the Ohio High School Football Coaches Association stands ready to work with the Governor, his task force and the Ohio High School Athletic Association to ensure a high school football season this fall in our great state,” the proposal said.

Practices for football and all fall sports are currently scheduled to begin August 1.

To see the full OHSFCA proposal, click https://cdn2.sportngin.com/attachments/document/5b89-2213259/OHSFCA_Proposal_for_Fall_2020.pdf#_ga=2.133289934.1935252792.1595464122-2142442148.1595464122.