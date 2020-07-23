Schaufelberger to sing at 1st UM Church

VW independent/submitted information

Vocalist Jakob Schaufelberger will be singing at the 10 a.m. traditional worship service at First United Methodist Church in Van Wert this Sunday, July 26.

Jakob Schaufelberger

He will be singing Handel’s “Vouchsafe (Grant), O Lord, to keep us this day without sin”, as well as the beautiful setting of “Psalm 23” by Hovhaness. He will be accompanied on piano by Annette Hoverman.

Schaufelberger is a senior double majoring in music education and vocal performance at Wright State University in Dayton. He is also the grandson of longtime Van Wert High School choir director L.W. Schaufelberger.

Organist Scott Turner will also be playing the great hymn arrangement by D. Miller of “Great is Thy Faithfulness” and J.S. Bach’s “Prelude & Fugue in d minor”. Pastor Chris Farmer will be sharing the message from I John 3:1-10 and “The Power to Fully Love”.

Area residents are invited to this special worship service beginning at 10 a.m. this Sunday. There is a casual worship service also offered at 8:30 a.m. First UM Church is providing many safety measures during this Covid-19 Pandemic. Masks are suggested, but not required.

First United Methodist Church is located in downtown Van Wert across from Fountain Park at the corner of Jefferson Street and Central Avenue.