CHP raffling off fall Gatlinburg vacation

VW independent/submitted information

Community Health Professionals Home Care & Hospice is offering a raffle drawing for a one-week vacation this fall to Gatlinburg, Tennessee. Proceeds will benefit the CHP Hospice Patient Care Fund.

The trip date is October 24-31 and includes accommodations for up to four guests at the Westgate Smoky Mountain Resort. The one-bedroom, one-bath, king bed villa includes a queen sleeper sofa, living area, and equipped kitchen.

Westgate Mountains

Also included in the package is admission for two to Anakeesta Theme Park in Gatlinburg, admission for four to the Alcatraz East Crime Museum in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, plus gift cards to Casey’s General Store and Tony Gore’s Smoky Mountain BBQ & Grill in Sevierville, Tennessee.

Three hundred tickets will be sold for $20 each. The winning ticket will be drawn on August 31. Tickets are available now at the CHP office, 1159 Westwood Drive in Van Wert.

For more information, call 419.238.9223.