Friday Flashback: Cougars, Lancers win

Note: The latest installment of the Friday Flashback goes back to the early part of the 2011-2012 boys’ high school basketball season, when the Van Wert Cougars and the Lincolnview Lancers enjoyed non-conference victories on the same night. Below is the story as it appeared on the December 12, 2011 VW independent Sports page.

DAVE MOSIER/independent sports

The Van Wert Cougars overcame a slow start to down the Coldwater Cavaliers 59-43 in a non-conference boys’ basketball game played Saturday.

Van Wert’s Reggie Phillips (23) goes in for a layup against Coldwater on Saturday. (Jan Dunlap/Van Wert independent)

The Cougars had three players in double figures, led by Jake Myers’ 25 points. AJ Smith added 13 points on the night, while Reggie Phillips scored 12 points for Van Wert. The Cavaliers also had three players in double figures, with Kyle Post, Alex Bruggeman and Austin Bruns all scoring 10 points for Coldwater.

The Cougars trailed at the end of the first period, 14-11, and were down a point at the half, 25-24, before they ratcheted down the defensive pressure and upped their offensive output in the second half. Van Wert outscored the Cavaliers 18-13 in the third quarter to go up by four, 43-38, and then blew Coldwater away in the final quarter, 17-5, to secure the victory.

Much of Van Wert’s success came at the foul line, as the Cougars made all 14 free-throw attempts, including a 7-for-7 performance by Myers and Reggie Phillips hitting 6 of 6 at the line. Van Wert was also 12 of 25 from two-point range (48 percent) and hit 7 of 21 three-point attempts (33.3 percent).

Coldwater made 12 of 28 two-point attempts (42.9 percent) and was 5 of 13 from three-point range (38.5 percent). The Cavaliers hit 4 of 9 free throw attempts for 44.4 percent.

Coldwater edged Van Wert in rebounds, 20-16, but the Cougars had only seven turnovers, compared to 16 for the Cavaliers.

With the victory, Van Wert is now 2-1 on the young season, while Coldwater lost its first game of the year and is 0-1.

The Cougar junior varsity team remained unbeaten with a 35-30 win over Coldwater. Chris Miller led Van Wert with nine points, while Connor Holliday added eight points for the Cougars, who are now 3-0 on the season.

Van Wert will begin Western Buckeye League play this coming Friday, hosting the Shawnee Indians on the VWHS court. The JV game will start at 6:30 p.m.

The Lincolnview Lancers also won on Saturday, 52-44, in an away game at Continental.

The Lancer defense played a starring role in the victory as the Pirates had 14 second-half turnovers alone in the loss.

Sloan Whitaker was the game’s leading scorer with 18 points, while Nick Leeth scored 14 points and Clayton Longstreth added 10 points for the Lancers. Bret Slattman led Continental with 15 points, and Clay Bracken added 12 for the Pirates.

The key game statistic was free throw shooting, with Lincolnview knocking down 17 of 22 for 77.3 percent, while the Pirates hit 7 of 14 (50 percent).

The Lancer JVs were also victorious, 39-25, over Continental.

Lincolnview will begin league play this coming Friday, hosting Bluffton, starting at 7:30 that evening.