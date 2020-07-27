Crash of semis closes portion of U.S. 24

VW independent/submitted information

PAULDING COUNTY — The Van Wert Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating an injury crash which occurred on U.S. 24 at County Road 87, in Crane Township at approximately 8:25 a.m. Monday.

A 2020 Freightliner semi-tractor trailer driven by Philip Hamstra, 33, of Porter, Indiana, was eastbound on U.S. 24 approaching County Road 87 in the right lane and started to slow to make a right turn. A 2007 International semi-tractor trailer driven by Roberto Leiva Santamaria, 30, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, was following Mr. Hamstra too closely and was unable to react in time. Mr. Leiva Santamaria struck the rear of Mr. Hamstra’s trailer, causing his International semi to overturn onto U.S. 24, blocking a portion of the highway.

Hamstra was transported Paulding County Hospital with minor injuries, while Leiva Santamaria was treated at the scene.

U.S. 24 was closed for approximately two hours and then partially reopened while crews worked to clear the scene. All lanes of U.S. 24 have been cleared and reopened.

All occupants were wearing seatbelts and alcohol was not a factor in this crash. Mr. Leiva Santamaria was cited for failing to maintain an assured clear distance ahead.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted on scene by the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office, Ohio Department of Transportation, Paulding Volunteer Fire and EMS, and Gideon’s Towing and Recovery.