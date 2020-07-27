Dennis Dailey

Dennis Dailey, 63, of Van Wert, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, July 23, 2020.

Dennis was born January 21, 1957, in Decatur, Indiana, the son of Ralph and Estella (French) Dailey, who both preceded him in death.

He graduated from Parkway High School and worked in maintenance at CSP for many years. Dennis was a member of LifeHouse Church in Van Wert. He was a hardworking man who never knew a stranger. Dennis was a helping hand to all people he knew; he would give you the shirt off his back if you needed it. Dennis would often go without so that others could have. Dennis could hold a lot, and he did, always working hard to provide for his family. He was an amazing father, to his children and stepchildren, who he loved dearly.

Dennis loved his family; spending time with them was his greatest joy. Dennis especially loved his dog, Coco, who he loved like his own.

Dennis was an exceptional man, and he will be missed and remembered fondly by many.

In addition to his parents, Dennis was preceded in death by his brother, Bob Dailey.

Dennis is survived by his loving wife, Cindy; his children, Chadd (Krista) Dailey, Lyndsay (Whitney Wolverton) Drake, Melissa (Rick) Gent, and Jodi (Seth) Zimmerman; his siblings, Mark Dailey, Sandy Dailey, and Deb (Phil) Rigano; his grandchildren, Javin, Kalen, Myia Etzler, Chloe Dailey, Kylee Brassell, Alyssa, Elizabeth Gent, Olivia, Bryce Zimmerman, and Anikyn, Abel Harter; and great-grandchildren, Avionna and Zavier Brassell.

Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Friday, July 31, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory in Van Wert. Burial will follow in Ridge Cemetery in rural Van Wert County.

Visitation is from 4-7 p.m. Thursday July 30, and an hour prior to services Friday at the funeral home.

Attendees are asked to observe social distancing, refrain from close physical contact, and wear facial coverings as able.

Preferred memorials: Dennis’ loving wife, Cindy.