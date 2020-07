Library lists Summer Reading schedule

The following is the schedule for this week’s Summer Reading Program activities at Brumback Library and its branches:

Brumback Library’s Main Branch in downtown Van Wert. VW independent file photo

Main Library

“Into the Woods” Week

Monday, July 27

Wolf Craft

Scavenger Hunt

Tuesday, July 28

Little Red Riding Hood Craft

Coloring Contest

Wednesday, July 29

Hansel & Gretel Activity

Thursday, July 30

Turn in all Contests

Friday, July 31

Last day to record books

Convoy Branch

Monday, July 27

Little Red Hen Craft

Tuesday, July 28

Humpty Dumpty Craft

Wednesday, July 29

Sand Craft

Thursday, July 30

End of Summer Reading Party

Friday, July 24

Branch Library is Closed

Middle Point Branch

Monday, July 27

Little Red Hen Craft

Tuesday, July 28

Branch Library is Closed

Wednesday, July 29

Butterfly Craft

Thursday, July 30

End of Summer Reading Party

Friday, July 31

Branch Library is Closed

Ohio City Branch

Monday, July 27

Scavenger Hunt

Tuesday, July 28

Flower Craft

Wednesday, July 29

Branch Library is Closed

Thursday, July 30

Last Day to Record Books

Friday, July 31

Branch Library is Closed

Willshire Branch

Monday, July 27

Paint the Sidewalk

Tuesday, July 28

End of Summer Reading Party

Wednesday, July 29

Sand Craft

Thursday, July 30

Last Day to Record Books

Friday, July 31

Branch Library is Closed

Wren Branch

Monday, July 27

End of Summer Reading Party

Tuesday, July 28

Paint the Sidewalk

Wednesday, July 29

Butterfly Craft

Thursday, July 30

Last Day to Record Books

Friday, July 31

Branch Library is Closed