Monday Mailbag: fall sports in Ohio

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

This week’s Monday Mailbag includes questions about starting fall sports on time, the OHSFCA’s proposal to play this fall, switching fall and spring sports, and playing the waiting game.

Q: August 1 will be here in a few days. That’s the day high school teams are supposed to start practicing for fall sports. What’s your gut feeling on that? Name withheld upon request

A: I can’t shake the feeling that at the very least, the fall sports season will be delayed. Of course I could be wrong, but I just don’t see things starting on time.

An ominous sign, at least to me – Cleveland Metropolitan Schools postponed all sports until at least October 1, which basically wipes out the fall sports season there.

It remains to be seen who else follows suit. I expect other metro areas to do something similar. It’s possible rural areas, like this one, could play if allowed by the Ohio High School Athletic Association and the state.

We should find out more tomorrow or Thursday.

Q: The proposal by the football coaches that you wrote about – how much weight will that really hold with the OHSAA? Name withheld upon request

A: The proposal by the Ohio High School Football Coaches Association seems pretty well thought out. Some of the ideas are practical and/or doable, but a few seem not-so-practical or feasible.

The OHSFCA has some clout and I’d like to think the Ohio High School Athletic Association will give consideration to the guidelines suggested by the group.

Q: You seem like you’re not in favor of switching fall and spring sports. Is that a correct assessment and if so, why not? Name withheld upon request

A: You’re right, I’m not in favor of it, simply because it’s far from ideal and I haven’t seen a plan that truly makes sense for Ohio teams.

However, if there’s no other way and it’s a last resort, then I’d say do it.

Keep in mind that’s just my opinion, which is no better or no worse than anyone else’s.

Q: Is Ohio playing the waiting game, watching to see what other states do with fall sports before making a decision on what to do here? Name withheld upon request

A: To some degree that seems quite possible and in some ways it sort of makes sense.

In the end, the Ohio High School Athletic Association is waiting for word from Governor Mike DeWine to give clearance for contact sports this fall, or word that clearance won’t be granted for football, soccer and cross country.

Again, we should get word on that this week.

If you have a question or comment for the next Monday Mailbag, feel free to email it to sports@thevwindependent.com.