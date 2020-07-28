Council, Haven of Hope closer to accord

DAVE MOSIER/independent editor

Van Wert City Council took another step Monday towards a consent agreement with Haven of Hope that would allow the homeless shelter/drop in center to operate at its current location at 233 N. Market St.

Van Wert Mayor Ken Markward talks about an email notification system that would provide warning on boil advisories and other city emergencies. Dave Mosier/Van Wert independent

City Council voted to prepare a resolution allowing Law Director John Hatcher to sign the proposed consent agreement he and Haven of Hope attorney Joshua Nolan have hammered out. A final vote on the emergency measure will come at Council’s August 10 meeting.

Several conditions are part of the agreement, which would allow Haven of Hope to operate the homeless shelter. Under the agreement, Haven of Hope would:

Erect and maintain a 6-foot perimeter fence that separates its property from residential properties on the north and west sides.

Clearly state the hours of operation to the public.

Have at least one person in attendance during those hours of operation, and any emergency hours of operation.

Maintain a list of occupants for each day/night there are occupants at the shelter.

The proposed consent agreement will now be placed on the city website for further comment until the August 10 Council meeting.

Also Monday, new zoning language dealing with future homeless shelters and other similar facilities was unanimously approved on third and final reading by Council members.

In other legislative action, Council also voted to prepare an ordinance doubling the fine the city assesses for unmowed lawns from $200 to $400 for repeat offenders. The fine doubling would reset each year in January. First Ward Councilman Jeff Agler, who was the only dissenting vote on the ordinance, indicated he felt the measure didn’t go far enough in punishing those who don’t cut their grass in a timely manner.

During his report, Mayor Ken Markward encourages city residents to sign up for a email notification system that would let water customers know when a boil advisory was in effect.

Council members also discussed the timeline on providing information on proposed city charter ballot issues, with informational meetings to be held closer to the November general election date so city voters will have information fresh in their minds on Election Day.

The next Van Wert City Council meeting will be at 6:30 p.m. Monday, August 10, in Council Chambers on the second floor of the Municipal Building, 515 E. Main St.