Council on Aging takes fundraiser online

DAVE MOSIER/independent editor

With its biggest fundraiser, the Designer Purse Bingo event, canceled last month because of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Van Wert County Council on Aging has gone online with fundraising efforts in order to provide money needed to provide transportation and other outreach services to county seniors.

These designer purses will be included as prizes in the Van Wert County Council on Aging Triple Pick Raffle fundraiser. photo provided

The Council on Aging is creating a Triple Pick Raffle that will begin August 6 and includes a prize drawing every week until December 30.

Unlike the Designer Purse Bingo, the Triple Pick Raffle targets a wider audience, while also offering weekly prizes over a nearly five-month timespan.

“It’s not just purses, it’s not just geared for women,” said Council on Aging Administrative Assistant Samantha Turnwald. “It’s a men’s raffle too, it’s for everybody.”

In addition to designer purses, Turnwald noted prizes would also include an Ohio State-themed fire ring created by Vantage Career Center students and an Ohio State-themed rug, in addition to Michael Kors purses and other items.

Those wanting to participate can purchase three tickets for $30 — $10 apiece — which offer multiple chances to win from August 6 through December 30. The weekly prize packages are valued at more than $150 and can include designer purses and other items.

Weekly winners will be chosen at 8:30 a.m. each Thursday and the names posted on the Triple Pick Raffle Facebook page, the Council on Aging Facebook page, or the Council on Aging website: www.coavw.org. Those wanting to buy tickets can also call the Council on Aging at 419.238.5011, and bring in or mail ticket payments to the Council at 220 Fox Road, Van Wert, OH 45891.

Turnwald stressed that the tickets purchased are good until December 30 and will be sold on a first-come, first-served basis to those age 18 and older.

“You want to make sure you hold onto your tickets because you can win more than once,” Turnwald said, while also noting that, if a winner isn’t drawn one week, that prize will be added to the next week’s prize, also giving a ticketholder the chance to win more than one prize the next week.

The Council on Aging is also seeking prize or cash donations from local businesses to help make the fundraiser successful. The money raised will help fund transportation and other outreach services the Council continues to provide to those age 60 and over, although in-house gatherings have been curtailed by the coronavirus pandemic.

Turnwald noted that one of those outreach events is coming up this Friday, July 31. The Council on Aging and Van Wert Manor are partnering on a 1950s-inspired free “Dog Days of Summer” Hot Dog Meal from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Van Wert Manor will provide the meal for local residents, while people will be served at the Council on Aging’s Drive-Thru entrance. Although the event is free, donations for the meal will be accepted and will also benefit senior programming.

The Council on Aging also continues to sell t-shirts, including a Quarantine Bingo t-shirt and Council on Aging t-shirt. Order forms can be found on the Council on Aging website and Facebook page.