Humane Society pledge…

Edward D Jones Investments recently pledged $25,000 towards new construction of a shelter/adoption center for the Van Wert County Humane Society. The company’s pledge provides sponsorship of the “giving wall” in the new building, where local businesses, clubs, and individuals will be recognized for their generosity and community spirit. “The people of Van Wert have been loyal clients of Edward Jones for over fifty years and we want to give back to the community,” said Trevor Webster, Edward Jones financial advisor. “The mission of the humane society is an important one and we want to support their efforts.” Shown are (from the left) Edward Jones financial advisors Thaison Leaser, Ryan Lindemann, Trevor Webster and Eric Hurless, and Humane Society Board President Deb Sealscott. photo provided