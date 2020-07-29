Lucinda S. Wallace

Lucinda S. “Cindy” Wallace, 65, of Van Wert, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at her residence.

Lucinda S. Wallace

She was born April 21, 1955, in Van Wert, the daughter of Leslie Brown Sr., who preceded her in death, and Roxie (Brown) Brown, who survives in Van Wert. She married John Wallace, who survives in Van Wert. Together, they shared many years of memories.

Cindy retired from Rural King in Van Wert.

Cindy enjoyed quilting, crocheting, cross-stitch, needlepoint, watching “Looney Toons”, and being actively involved with Van Wert High School band and musicals. Most importantly, she enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren.

Surviving in addition to her mother and husband are her daughters, Emily (William Levicky) Wallace of Powell and Jill (Lucas) Welch of Decatur, Indiana; four grandchildren, Hayley Schlatman, Olivia Welch, Logan Welch, and Grace Levicky; her brother, Leslie Brown Jr.; and a sister, Jenny (Mark) Nofer.

In addition to her father, Leslie, Sr., Cindy was preceded in death by a brother, Dwayne Brown; and her grandmother, Cora Blanche Phillips.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, August 3, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory in Van Wert, with Cheryl Schaffner officiating. Burial will immediately follow in Woodland Cemetery in Van Wert.

Visitation is from noon-2 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: To Emily Wallace to be forwarded to Nationwide Children’s Hospital Neonatal Intensive Care Unit.

Condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.