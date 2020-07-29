Rex D. Moonshower

Rex D. Moonshower, 79, passed away Monday morning at his residence in Ohio City.

Rex D. Moonshower

He was born March 15, 1941, in Salt Lake City, Utah. He was preceded in death by his parents, Myla Elizabeth (Michael) Atwood and Mervin Lamar “Bud” Atwood, as well as a brother, Ralph E. Moonshower.

Survivors include his four children, Mark (Cara) Moonshower of Ohio City, Lance (Amie) Moonshower of Van Wert, Tracy Perry of Convoy, and Amber (Matt) Williamson of Van Wert; 13 grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.

Rex was a 1959 graduate of Ohio City-Liberty High School. He was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Ohio City and retired from International Harvester in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

Private services will be held at the convenience of the family.

Condolences may be expressed at cowanfuneralhome.com.