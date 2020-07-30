Humane Society donation…

Schrader Realty realtors Michelle Gunter and Amber Davis are shown presenting a check for $506.66 to Van Wert County Humane Society Board member Jeff Hood. Funds are donated quarterly from the company’s “Schrader Shares” program, where a percentage of every sale goes to local non-profit organizations selected by Schrader Realty clients. “This program sets the example of businesses giving back to the community,” Hood said. “By making it possible for customers to donate to the local nonprofit of their choosing, the Humane Society and others benefit greatly.” photo provided