Local Crisis Care organization awarded $45,000 grant

VW independent/submitted information

COLUMBUS — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced Wednesday that nearly six dozen local victim service projects have been awarded a total of $3.2 million to safely support victims of crime.

A total of 66 projects will be funded by grants through the Family Violence Prevention & Services Act (FVPSA) grants program. Among the funding grants is one totaling $45,422.32 awarded to the Crisis Care Line program in Van Wert County.

“This vital funding will help prevent incidents of family violence and provide immediate shelter and related assistance for victims and dependents,” said Governor DeWine.

The purpose of the federal FVPSA Program is to support the establishment, maintenance, and expansion of programs and projects to:

–prevent incidents of family violence, domestic violence, and dating violence;

–provide immediate shelter, supportive services, and access to community-based programs for victims of family violence, domestic violence, or dating violence, and their dependents; and

–provide specialized services for children exposed to family violence, domestic violence, or dating violence, underserved populations, and victims who are members of racial and ethnic minority populations.

The funding will be administered by the Ohio Office of Criminal Justice Services (OCJS), a division of the Ohio Department of Public Safety. For more information, including the list of sub-grantees, visit www.ocjs.ohio.gov.