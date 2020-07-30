Maria del Carmen Jimenez Barea

Maria del Carmen Jimenez Barea, 56, of Rota, Spain, passed way Thursday, June 23, 2020, at the Hospital Universitario de Puerto Real.

She was born August 16, 1963, in Cadiz, Spain, the daughter of Concepcion Barea Rivero, who survives, and Miguel Jimenez Guerra, who preceded her in death. On September 25, 2004, she married Shane Sutton of Van Wert, who survives and is the son of Bonita and Larry Sutton of Van Wert.

Carmen was the co-owner, along with sister Isabel, of Miguel Renta-A-Car in Rota, Spain.

In addition to her mother and husband, she is survived by her precious daughter, Concepcion Isabel Sutton Jimenez. Other survivors include her sisters, Isabel Jimenez Barea and Concepcion Jimenez Barea, her brother-in-law, Daniel Marquez, and her nephews, Tomas, Miguel and Roberto.

To know her was to know an angel. She will remain in our hearts and minds forever.