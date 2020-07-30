Plowing contests being held near Mendon

VW independent/submitted information

MENDON — The 2020 National and State plowing contests will be held on the Robert Maurer farm on Ohio 707 near Mendon on July 30-31 and August 1-2. This is the first time the event will be held in Mercer County.

Plowmen from 10 different states have registered for the event, which is free to the public. The location of the contest is 5981 Ohio 707, Mendon, a half mile from U.S. 127.

Practice is on Thursday, July 30, while the national contests are July 31 and August 1 and the state contest is Sunday August 2.

Shuttle wagons will be available to transport visitors around the site.