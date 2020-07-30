United Way donation…

United Way of Van Wert County recently received a check in the amount of $229 on behalf of Amber Davis, a realtor at Schrader Realty, and the Schrader Shares program. Schrader Realty is all about giving back to its communities. Whether a person is a buyer or seller, 5 percent of the commission brought into Schrader Realty will be donated to an organization that is on its Schrader Shares list. The United Way of Van Wert County is thankful for this generous donation, which will be given back to the Van Wert community. For more information on Schrader Shares, visit http://schraderrealty.net or call one of its offices located in Van Wert, Delphos, or Lima. Shown are Amber Davis, a realtor at Schrader Realty, and United Way Executive Director Vicki Smith. United Way photo