Wiffleball Tournament signups underway

Van Wert independent sports

The second annual Wiffleball Tournament, sponsored by Lee Kinstle GM Sales and Service and Taylor Auto Sales, will be held August 8, at Jubilee Park in Van Wert.

It’s a round robin plus tournament with three divisions – the rookie division for incoming eighth grade and younger students, the major division, featuring freshman and over players and the ladies division.

There is a maximum of 10 teams in each division and the cost is $80 per team. Team rosters and entry fees must be turned in by August 7.

All proceeds will benefit The Recking Crew.

For more information, contact Eric McCracken at 419.203.1186.