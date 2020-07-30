2020 YWCA Summer Food Program ends

VW independent/submitted information

The YWCA recently completed its 25th year of the Summer Food Program. While this year’s program looked very different than in years past, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the program was a success.

Over the course of nine Mondays in June and July the YWCA provided meal boxes to families containing breakfast and lunch for five days. This summer, the YWCA distributed 1,499 boxes and a total of 14,990 meals.

The YWCA of Van Wert County is on a mission to eliminate racism, empower women, stand up for social justice, help families, and strengthen the community.

YWCA is partially funded by the United Way of Van Wert County and the Van Wert County Foundation.