Douglas D. Kline 69, of Spencerville, died at 2:51 p.m. Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at Lima Memorial Hospital.

Douglas D. Kline

He was born November 18, 1950, in Van Wert, the son of Forest Gerald and Ella Faye (Grubaugh) Kline, who both preceded him in death. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Forest C. “Twig” Kline.

Survivors include his two children, Crystal (Jason) Snyder of Spencerville and Jeremy (Tami) Kline of St. Marys; Doug’s former wife of 13 years, Kendra Amweg of Van Wert; a grandson, Christopher (Nicole) Snyder; and two great-grandsons.

Doug has worked at Borden’s Food, El Monte, and Fleetwood. Over the years, he enjoyed fishing, hunting arrow heads, and mushroom hunting.

There will be no services or visitation.

