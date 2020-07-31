Steven E. Metz

Steven E. Metz, 57, passed away at his home in Ohio City Thursday morning, July 30, 2020.

He was born August 8, 1962, in Van Wert, the son of Sharon (Harrison) Metz, who preceded him in death, and Ronald E. Metz, who survives near Rockford with his wife, Linda.

Other survivors include his daughter, Melissa (Cyle) Alverson of Decatur, Indiana; two sisters, Stephanie George of Ohio City and Tami (Jeremy Kline) Metz of St. Marys; a brother, Tim (Melissa) Metz of Rockford; four grandchildren, Caydyn, Haydon, Chloe, Maddix; and three nephews, Jordan Bair, Austin Metz, and Andy Metz.

Steve was a 1980 graduate of Van Wert High School and Vantage Career Center. He had been a manager of Sherrick’s Resort in Minnesota for 22 years. He enjoyed fishing and rebuilding classic cars.

A celebration of Steve’s life will be held at a later date.

Preferred memorials: Ohio City Fire Department.

Condolences may be expressed at cowanfuneralhome.com.