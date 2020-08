Aqua Park donations…

The YMCA announced that the following organizations have sponsored days at the Aqua Park at YMCA Camp Clay: Laudick’s Jewelry (August 3), Van Wert Propane (August 4), Paulding Putnam Electric Co-op (August 5), and First Federal Savings & Loan (August 6). The YMCA thanks these organizations for their support of the YMCA and the Van Wert community. photos provided