MSVW ‘Hidden Spaces’ tour coming soon

VW independent/submitted information

This year’s Hidden Spaces Tour features four downtown building revealing hidden or unseen spaces that are closed to the public. The tour is organized by Main Street Van Wert.

Tickets are only $10, and, when purchased, give the holder access to some of the great hidden spaces just steps off the sidewalk in downtown Van Wert.

Hidden Spaces will take place Friday, August 7, between 4-9 p.m. There will be time slots by the hour. People can order tickets by stopping by the Main Street office at 136 E Main St. in Van Wert or by calling 419.238.6911.

Face masks are recommended for this event, as well as social distancing, when possible, per the Van Wert County Health Department. There will also be hand sanitizer stations placed outside each building on the tour to ensure participants’ safety.