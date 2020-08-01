New business opens…

Paula Muest and her sons, Aaron and Adam, recently created a professional kitchen that is now the base of their customized catering business, Streetlight Catering, in the former D’Amici’s site on West Ervin Road next to The Bridge Bookstore. Muest noted that the business’ strength is its ability to customize an event — to go from serving desserts at a small gathering to creating the menu and food for a 600-person wedding reception. The company’s motto is “we customize our catering event for any size”. Streetlight Catering, which was started in Paulding County several years ago, will also be offering “take and bake” meals at its new location in Van Wert. Streetlight will provide 3-5 meals each week that people can pick up on Tuesdays from noon-7 p.m. Here, the Muests and Streetlight staff cut the ribbon while Van Wert Area Chamber of Commerce board members and staff look on. Dave Mosier/Van Wert independent