United Way fundraising to look different

VW independent/submitted information

Van Wert County residents are living in unprecedented times. The impact of the global pandemic can be felt throughout the community. The United Way of Van Wert County’s mission is to improve lives by mobilizing the caring power of people and organizations within the county to advance the common good.

The organization is here to serve residents of the county. Now. In this moment of need. Now more than ever, it is important to pull together to make a difference. Even in these uncertain times, people must remain united — #AlwaysUnited.

Fundraising will look different this year. Sharing the United Way’s needs with business and industry organizations may be limited. Its events may look different. But there will still be many opportunities for area residents to participate, at their comfort level.

The United Way of Van Wert County is excited to bring this first fundraising opportunity, a yard sign fundraiser, as its kick-off event created for the 2020 #AlwaysUnited campaign. To buy a yard sign with a credit or debit card, go to the United Way Facebook Page or www.unitedwayvanwert.org. People may also call the United Way office at 419.238.6689 to speak to a staff member.

Area residents’ continued involvement in United Way fundraisers is critical to help those in need and serve the United Way’s local 34 partner agencies. The United Way of Van Wert County, established in 1922, is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization.