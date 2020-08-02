GH woman dies in bicycle-car accident

VW independent/submitted information

A Grover Hill woman was killed Friday evening when the bicycle she was riding was hit by a car on Convoy Road.

Van Wert County Sheriff Thomas M. Riggenbach said Mary L. Looser, no age listed, was pronounced dead at the scene by County Coroner Dr. Scott Jarvis from injuries received in the accident.

Sheriff Riggenbach said his office received a 9-1-1 call at 6:44 p.m. Friday in reference to a motor vehicle accident near the intersection of Convoy and Hutchinson roads.

Deputies found that Looser’s bike and 2002 Buick Regal driven by Mackenzie A. Baker of Van Wert were eastbound on Convoy Road, just east of Hutchinson Road in Hoaglin Township. Evidence found at the scene indicates the car rear-ended Looser’s bicycle.

Sheriff Riggenbach stated the investigation of the crash is continuing and charges could be filed. Alcohol is not believed to be a factor.

The sheriff’s office was assisted at the scene by the Middle Point Fire Department and Ohio State Highway Patrol.