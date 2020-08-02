Robert B. Ainsworth

Robert B. Ainsworth, 80, born and raised in Van Wert, died in hospice at Vancrest Health Care Center on Tuesday, July 28, 2020, after a long arduous battle caused by multiple strokes.

Robert was born September 21, 1939, the son of Basil O. Ainsworth and Edith M. Etts Ainsworth, who both preceded him in death.

He was also predeceased by his loving wife, Deb; his brother, Nolan; and a sister, Margaret.

Robert is survived by his daughter, Kelly L. Ainsworth of Virginia; a sister, Martha (Walter) Bashore of North Carolina; one stepson, Jon Ferris of Arizona, and Jon’s three children. Additionally, Bob was the beloved uncle of four nieces and a nephew.

Bob was a proud U.S. Army veteran and served in Germany as a courier. He often counted his years in the military as some of the best in his life. Bob was a member of Calvary United Methodist Church, American Legion Post 178 and 40 et 8, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5803, and Elks Lodge 1197, all in Van Wert, and the Van Wert Masonic Lodge and Shriners. He was raised in a loving Christian family and attended Bethel United Methodist Church in rural Van Wert County with his wife.

Robert will be buried privately next to his wife, Deb Poe Ainsworth, in Woodland Cemetery in Van Wert. A memorial service will be held in North Carolina.

Preferred memorials in Robert’s memory may be sent to the American Stroke Foundation or American Cancer Society.

Arrangements were entrusted to Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory in Van Wert.