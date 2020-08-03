Monday Mailbag: Eggerss Stadium & more

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

This week’s Monday Mailbag features questions about Eggerss Stadium, cross country, the Ohio High School Athletic Association and fall sports, the status of fall sports and Major League Baseball.

Q: When are we going to hear more about Eggerss Stadium? I thought information about plans to improve or renovate it and the cost would be shared months ago. Why hasn’t that information been made public? Name withheld upon request

A: It does seem like this process has been moving at a slower than expected pace and it’s fair to say that COVID-19 has had something to do with that.

I know the school board would like to learn more and share the information with the public and it’s my understanding the plan was to do that during one of the board meetings held last month. However, it’s also my understanding that the consultant, Howard Benson, wanted to meet via Zoom while the board preferred an in-person presentation so any member of the public could ask questions, which is important in my opinion.

So right now, I think it’s matter of navigating COVID-19 and finding a date when Benson and the school board can meet in-person and invite the community to attend. Hopefully that date is sooner instead of later.

Q: Explain to me why the OHSAA has declared cross country as a contact sport. That makes no sense at all. Name withheld upon request

A: It does indeed seem baffling, but I’m taking it to mean there’s close contact between lots of runners during meets, especially at invitationals. It sort of makes sense but it doesn’t, if you know what I mean.

The Ohio High School Athletic Association is working to change the contact sports designation for cross country and from what I’m told, it’s a done deal.

I also know this year’s Tiffin Carnival, regarded as the largest cross country invitational in the country, has been canceled because of COVID-19.

Q: Is a lack of leadership hindering the Ohio High School Athletic Association’s ability to handle fall sports? Name withheld upon request

A: Not having an executive director/commissioner probably isn’t helping the situation, but the OHSAA does have an interim director (Bob Goldring) who’s been with the organization for many years.

Given the COVID-19 pandemic, it would be a tough call for anyone – former executive director Jerry Snodgrass, Goldring or a new leader.

I could be wrong here, but I think the OHSAA truly wants to proceed with all fall sports if at all possible, but the organization would also like more guidance from the state.

As it stands right now, I personally think it would be a minor miracle if all fall sports began as scheduled, but it’s still a possibility, even if it’s a small one.

Hopefully, more information will come from Columbus this week.

Q: Not to beat a dead horse, but does anyone really think football and other fall sports will be played this year? Name withheld upon request

A: It depends who you ask. Some people believe it, some people don’t and others don’t know what to think.

Personally, I think at least some fall sports will be played if at all possible – golf, girls’ tennis and perhaps volleyball and cross country. The jury remains out on football and soccer.

However, schools in the bigger areas, including Cleveland and Toledo have suspended sports until at least October 1, because they’re beginning the school year with online classes.

That seems to be the trend right now – metro areas going with online classes and rural areas like this one planning on in-person classes. It remains to be seen how all of this is going to work out.

Q: I’ve seen conflicting reports that Major League Baseball is ready to shut down after a little more than a week. Any thoughts on this? Name withheld upon request

A: I do know that Commissioner Rob Manfred warned that a shutdown was a possibility, but he later he seemed to change course.

“We are playing,” Manfred told ESPN and the MLB Network. “The players need to be better, but I am not a quitter in general and there is no reason to quit now. We have had to be fluid, but it is manageable.”

Major League Baseball had to know there would be COVID-19 cases once the season began, so to pull the plug this quickly would make a lot of people look foolish.

I think the threat is there but at the moment I’m not sure a shutdown is imminent.

If you have a question or a comment for the next Monday Mailbag, feel free to email it to sports@thevwindependent.com.