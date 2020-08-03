ODOT lists VW County highway projects

VW independent/submitted information

LIMA — The following construction projects are anticipated to affect highways in Van Wert County next week. All outlined work is weather permitting.

U.S. 30, over U.S. 127, both eastbound and westbound, Van Wert, will be one lane through the work zone for pavement repair.

U.S. 30, at U.S. 224, both eastbound and westbound, Van Wert, will be restricted to one lane through the work zone, beginning August 17, for a project that will reconstruct and lower the pavement beneath the U.S. 224 overhead to increase vertical clearance. The project also includes drainage work, and replacement of barrier wall and guardrail. The project is expected to be completed late October.

U. S. 30 traffic will be maintained in one lane in each direction.

Liberty Union Road from U.S. 30 to Terry Road will close August 17 for approximately three months.

The ramp from U.S. 224 northbound to U.S. 30 westbound will close in late September for approximately 30 days.

U.S. 224 is not expected to be affected.

Ohio 81, between Ohio 116 and Township Road 199, near Spencerville, closed July 1 for 30 days for a culvert replacement. The route is expected to reopen some time during the week.

Detour: Ohio 116 to Ohio 117 to Ohio 66 back to Ohio 81 (see map).

Jefferson Street, between Main Street and Crawford Street, just south of Central Avenue in the city of Van Wert, closed May 11 for approximately 90 days for a bridge replacement.