Covid-19 forces VWAPAF to furlough staff

VW independent/submitted information

Van Wert Area Performing Arts Foundation Executive Director Tafi Stober said the cancellation of shows because of the Covid-19 pandemic has also resulted in the need to cut costs until performing arts venues are allowed to fully reopen again.

“The curtains are drawn, but the show is not over,” Stober said, noting that the VWAPAF board is saddened to announce that, due to the COVID-19 global pandemic, the Van Wert Live team will be taking “an intermission” until it is safe to provide entertainment at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center and the Van Wert County Fairgrounds grandstand.

“At this time, it is necessary that our talented staff be furloughed due to the inability to provide ticketed entertainment at a capacity that ensures revenue,” she noted.

Stober added, though, that, thanks to the sustaining support of the Van Wert County Foundation, the VWAPAF will be able return to fulfill the vision to make Van Wert an entertainment destination when conditions allow.

Information will also be released on the refunding process for all ticketed events, as well as ways that refunds can be turned into a contribution or credit.

The Niswonger Performing Arts Center Facebook page also provides information on how individuals can take part in the “Save Our Stages” program aimed at keeping venues financially viable. Find out more information about that program at saveourstages.com.