Crestview sets schedule pick-up dates

VW independent/submitted information

CONVOY — The Crestview Middle School and High School community is preparing to begin the 2020-21 school year. Students in grades 7-12 may pick up schedules on August 11, 12, and 13, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

During these times, middle school students may pay student fees, as well as pick up their laptops ($25 insurance fee).

High school students may also pay and pick up their laptops ($25 fee) during schedule pick-up times. Students enrolled in driver’s education must pay for the course by Monday, August 24. All other high school student fees will be assessed after the last day for possible high school schedule changes, August 28.

Registration for students new to Crestview Middle School and/or Crestview High School will begin on August 5, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Students or parents should contact the student services department to set up an appointment by calling 419.749.9100, extension 6000.

For incoming sixth grade middle school students, orientation will be held virtually via Zoom on Wednesday, August 12, at 6:30 p.m. Parents will be mailed and emailed further information this week.

The first day of school for students will be Monday, August 24, starting at 8 a.m.