DJFS announces school shoe program

VW independent/submitted information

The Van Wert County Department of Job and Family Services has announced its Back to School Shoe Program.

County residents who are at or below 200 percent of Federal Poverty Guidelines and have a minor child in the home who will be attending school (preschool-12th grade) may receive assistance to purchase shoes for those children. Those applying must meet all PRC program eligibility rules.

The family monthly income guidelines range from $2,874 for a family of two to $6,607 for a family of seven.

Items needed to apply include the following:

ID of parent/guardian

Social Security cards for all household members

Income verification for all family members for the last 30 days (pay stubs, SSI award letter, child support, etc.)

Applications, with the list of required documents, can be picked up at OhioMeansJobs Van Wert County beginning Monday, August 10, through September 11.

Completed applications with all required documents must be turned in by 4:30 p.m. September 11.