Lois Brann

Lois Brann, 95, went to her Heavenly home on Sunday, August 2, 2020, at Van Wert Manor.

Lois Brann

Lois was born September 5, 1924, in Lilly, Pennsylvania, the daughter of William and Alice (Hall) Carruthers, who both preceded her in death.

Lois graduated from Lilly Washington High School in Lilly, Pennsylvania.

Lois enjoyed crocheting, quilting, and reading. She spent many hours hand quilting and crocheting for the children and grandchildren — all gifts that will be cherished for many generations. She was rarely found without a needle or book in her hands.

In 1946, Lois married the love of her life, George Brann, who preceded her in death on November 5, 1981. Together, they raised their family in Eastlake. Lois retired from the City of Eastlake after many years as assistant finance director. After retirement, she moved to Van Wert to be near family.

Lois was a woman of faith and read her bible daily. She was a member of the former Bethel United Methodist Church and a current member of First United Methodist Church in Van Wert.

Lois is survived by her sons, George “Ric” (Peggy) Brann of Anson, Texas, and Ron (Marci) Brann of Stafford, Virginia, and her daughter, Judi (Jim) Loughrie of Van Wert. Lois is also survived by her grandchildren, Jim (Tracy) Loughrie of Mooresville, North Carolina, Rich Brann of Anson, Texas, Michael (Colleen) Brann of Colorado Springs, Colorado, Chris (Crystal) Brann of Coleman, Texas, Jeremy (Dawn) Brann of Avoca, Texas, Jeff (Kris) Loughrie of West Chester, Ron Brann of Stafford, Virginia, Dr. Corinne (Nate) Summers of Seattle, Washington, Jared Loughrie of Van Wert, Brandon (Emily) Brann of Tallahassee, Florida, and Alison (Ted) Brann of Maryland. She also leaves behind 25 great-grandchildren and seven great-great-grandchildren, along with many very special nieces and nephews.

She was also preceded in death by her brothers, William, Ralph, Donald, and Kenneth Carruthers, and her sisters, Jean Carruthers, Esther Claar, Ethel Campagna, Dorothy Evon, and Margaret Bart.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, August 8, at First United Methodist Church in Van Wert, with the Rev. Chris Farmer officiating. A graveside committal will take place at 1 p.m. Monday, August 10, in Knollwood Cemetery in Mayfield Heights.

Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Friday, August 7, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory in Van Wert, and an hour prior to services Saturday at the church. Attendees are asked to observe social distancing, refrain from close physical contact, and wear facial coverings as able, per state health department mandates.

Condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.

The family would like to thank Dr. Rebecca Adams and the staff at Van Wert Manor for their loving care of Lois.