Mark L. Hanover

Mark L. Hanover, 70, of rural Rockford, passed away at 3:25 a.m. Monday, August 3, 2020, at Lima Memorial Hospital.

He was born November 16, 1949, in Bryan, the son of Margaret (Walton) Hanover, who survives in St. Marys, and the Rev. Marion L. Hanover, who preceded him in death. On May 29, 1971, he married the former Donna J. Dukes, who also survives in Rockford.

Other survivors include his three daughters, Leah (James) Jacobs of San Diego, California, Bethany (Andy) Gries of Perrysburg, and Adrienne (Steven) Varrato of Delaware; two granddaughters, Jocelyn and Emery Gries; three brothers, the Rev. Dr. Thomas (Cathy) Hanover of Delaware, Timothy (Cindy) Hanover of St. Marys, and Michael (Nancy) Hanover of Mayfield, Kentucky; and a sister, Christina “Tina” (Mark) Basinger of Ottawa.

Mark was a 1968 graduate of Liberty-Benton High School and attended Taylor University and Wright State University. He taught school at Ohio City-Liberty and then Crestview School for 37 years. He was a valued member of Blind Squirrel Missions Team for many years. He also enjoyed gardening and, in his earlier years, coaching.

The family will have a private memorial at a later date.

Preferred memorials: Donor’s choice.