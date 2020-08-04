Mary L. Looser

Mary L. Looser, 62, died Friday evening, July 31, 2020, as the result of a bicycle-automobile accident on Convoy Road.

She was born February 23, 1958, in Van Wert, the daughter of Richard and Barbara (Wilkie) Sowers, who both preceded her in death. On October 10, 1987, she married John S. Looser, who survives.

Other survivors include two daughters, Amanda (Josh) Rigdon of Delphos and Megan Elizabeth Looser at home; two siblings, Jim (Cathy) Sowers of Van Wert and Laura (Jerry) Koenig of Van Wert; four grandchildren, Trenton and Addison Ricker and Ryan and Delaney Rigdon; six nieces and nephews, Jackie (Bill) Evans and Steve Sowers, both of Van Wert, Britney (Cory) Richmond of Columbus, and Alena, Carsyn, and Jevan Looser, all of Middle Point; four great-nieces and nephews; and her brothers- and sisters-in-laws, Kerry (Mandy) Looser and Lisa (Andy) Colgan all of Middle Point.

Her father- and mother-in-law, John and Ann Looser; her aunts and uncles, William and Charlotte Wilkie and Marge and Dan Morris; and a cousin, John Morris, also preceded her in death.

Mary was a member of St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Van Wert and the United Way of Van Wert County. She was a longtime employee of Eaton Corporation.

Mary was an avid bicycle rider and gardener. She loved spending time in the kitchen and family time, especially going for ice cream on Thursday with the grandkids. She loved her four dogs and especially her grand-dog.

Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Friday, August 7, at Brickner Funeral Home in Van Wert, with Pastor Will Haggis officiating. Burial will follow in St. Mary’s Cemetery in Ottoville.

Visitation is from 2-7 p.m. Thursday, August 6, at the funeral home. Due to the present pandemic conditions masks and social distancing will be observed.

Preferred memorials: Education Fund of the Looser grandchildren, in care of Superior Credit Union.

Condolences may be expressed at www.bricknerfuneralhome.com or emailed to bricknerfuneralhome@bright.net.