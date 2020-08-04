1 person injured in 3-vehicle area crash

VW independent/submitted information

LATTY TOWNSHIP — One person was reported injured in a three-vehicle accident that occurred Tuesday evening on U.S. 127 in Paulding County.

According to investigating troopers from the Van Wert Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Ronald Bendele, 48, of Haviland, was southbound on U.S. 127 in a 2008 Ford Escape when he stopped in the roadway to turn left onto Township Road 72.

Daniel Sinn, 21, of Haviland, who was driving a 2019 Ford F-550 south on U.S. 127, reportedly then rear-ended Bendele’s vehicle, pushing it into the northbound lane where it was struck by a 2013 Dodge Dart driven by Diego Lopez, 25, of Paulding.

Bendele was transported by Scott EMS to Paulding County Hospital for treatment of injuries received in the crash. Sinn and Lopez did not claim injury.

The Patrol was assisted by the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office, Scott Fire Department, Scott EMS, Gideon’s Towing Service, and R&O Towing Service.

The crash remains under investigation.