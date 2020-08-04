Random Thoughts: August 4 edition

This week’s Random Thoughts center around today’s conference call, Maryland’s new plan for high school sports, new coaches at Van Wert High School, preseason football predictions and the new goal posts at Eggerss Stadium.

Meeting

The Ohio High School Football Coaches Association met with Lt. Governor Jon Husted on Monday, a day earlier than expected, to discuss the season and ways to play high school football this fall.

Not much information was released, but the discussion apparently was a positive one, but nothing earth shattering seemed to come out of it. Perhaps more will be said during today’s COVID-19 press briefing in Columbus.

Personally, I still would like to see football played this fall, even if it’s a delayed or shortened season, and I’m sure I’m not alone.

Maryland

The Maryland Public Secondary Schools Athletic Association has decided to postpone both the fall and winter high school sports seasons because of COVID-19 concerns.

The plan is to move those sports to the spring, meaning all three seasons of sports will be played then.

I’m not sure how that’s going to work, but good luck. I have a feeling they’ll need it.

New coaches

Van Wert has a couple of new fall sports coaches – girls soccer coach Matt Miller and girls tennis coach Katie Peterson. In addition, Tim Brown will take the reigns of the boys soccer team.

Best of luck to all three of them.

Preseason football predictions

Unless high school football is moved to the spring, look for the VW independent’s annual preseason predictions for the Northwest Conference and the Western Buckeye League.

Those will appear on the Sports page in mid-August. If football is shifted to the spring, they’ll appear then.

Goal posts

The new goal posts at Eggerss Stadium look nice, but am I the only one who already misses the old ‘H’ style goal posts that were there?

Some people believe old ones were the original goal posts. I couldn’t say one way or the other, but personally, I liked the old ‘H’ style goal posts, simply because you don’t see them much any more.

