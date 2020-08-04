Sharon Fackler

Sharon Fackler passed away Sunday, August 2, 2020, on her 61st wedding anniversary to Glenn E. Fackler, who preceded her in death in 2014.

Sharon “Sherry” was also preceded in death by her parents, Arthur and Elizabeth (Green) Helm, and a brother, Gene Helm.

Sherry was an active member of the Convoy community, where she served for many years on the Convoy Volunteer Fire Department. She enjoyed her final years at Vancrest Assisted Living Center, where she loved and appreciated the support of staff and friends.

Sherry passed surrounded by her family, son and daughter-in-law, Michael and Rebecca (Stutz) Fackler, and daughter and son-in-law Millie (Fackler) and Lance Clifton. Also surviving are four grandchildren, Chelsea (Clifton) Fair, Tyler Clifton, Calvin Fackler, and Sydney Fackler; and a great-granddaughter, Addilyn Fair.

The family has chosen to have a private celebration of her life and respects the social distancing with no visitation.

Condolences may be expressed at cowanfuneralhome.com.