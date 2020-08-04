Vantage Career Center welcomes new students in Aug.

Culinary Arts is just one of the educational programs at Vantage Career Center. Vantage photo

VW independent/submitted information

Vantage Career Center will hold New Student Orientation on Monday, August 10, and Tuesday, August 11. To reduce the number of people in the building, new students should follow the dates and times of each individual program meeting:

Monday, August 10

5:30-6:15 p.m. — Auto Body, Auto Tech, Carpentry, Construction Equipment, and Industrial Mechanics

7:15-8 p.m. — Ag & Industrial Power, Electricity, Precision Machining, and Welding.

Tuesday, August 11

5:30-6:15 p.m. — Early Childhood, Health Technology, Health Information Management, and Network Systems & Interactive Media

7:15-8 p.m. — Criminal Justice, Cosmetology, Culinary Arts, Sports Exercise Science, and Transition to Work Program

It is imperative that students attend only on their program specific date and time. Parents are encouraged to attend these meetings as well; however, due to Covid-19 restrictions, each student can bring only one guest with them. Students are asked to abide by this rule, as Vantage is very limited on space. Everyone entering the building must have a face covering on, per regulations.

At orientation, new students will have an opportunity to meet teachers, put money on their lunch account, pay program fees, and pick up schedules. All program fees are $100 and are payable online through Pay Schools Central, or by cash or check at orientation.

Additional uniforms may be purchased at this meeting as well (cash or check only). Also, parents must fill out required “beginning of the year” forms using the online Oneview parent portal. Instructions for the process will be mailed/emailed to the student/parent.

Returning Vantage students can obtain class schedules and pay program fees between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday, August 10, and Tuesday, August 11. All program fees are $100 and are payable online through Pay Schools Central, or by cash or check in the high school office. Due to regulations, everyone entering the building must have a facial covering on.

Students may enter the building through the high school office entrance (Door 7) to pick up schedules. Also, parents of returning students must fill out required “beginning of the year” forms using the Oneview parent portal. Instructions will be mailed/emailed to the student/parent.

All returning students should wear program uniforms the first week of school. Any student needing measured for new uniforms will be able to do so the first week of school.

If students/parents have bus transportation questions, contact local school districts, as they will provide all bus transportation for students coming to Vantage. Instructors will go over required supplies the first week of school.

Be sure to check out the Vantage website at www.vantagecareercenter.com, subscribe to Vantage Ohio Alerts, download the free Vantage app, and follow Vantage Career Center on social media for all the most up-to-date information.