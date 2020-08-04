VWHS lists class schedule pick-up times

VW independent/submitted information

Class schedule pick-up for Van Wert High School students will be as follows:

Per the Van Wert City Schools Reopening Plan- All students must wear a mask or other face covering while in the building. Social distancing will be observed and expected. Students will be permitted to navigate the building in order to try lockers and locate classrooms.

The following are student only dates. Students should enter via door H-18 (high school gymnasium entrance) and report to the commons. Parents should wait in their vehicles.

Tuesday, August 11 — Seniors from noon-3 p.m.

Wednesday, August 12 — Juniors from noon -3 p.m.

Friday, August 14 — Freshmen from noon-3 p.m.

For more information, call the student services office at 419.238.2180.