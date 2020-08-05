1st UM Church to have guest speaker

VW independent/submitted information

Pastor Chris Farmer and the congregation of First United Methodist Church in Van Wert will welcome the Rev. Sue Nilson Kibbey to speak on Sunday, August 16.

Rev. Sue Nilson Kibbey

Rev. Kibbey is an ordained elder in the United Methodist Church and currently serves on the West Ohio Conference’s executive staff as director of missional church initiatives. Her past ministries have included executive pastor at Ginghamsburg UM Church in Tipp City, as well as director of ministries and interim senior pastor at St. Mark’s UM Church in Lincoln, Nebraska.

Rev. Kibbey recently created “Ministry by Strengths,” which helps unleash and deploy church members to actively serve out their strengths and unique areas of passion. She is the author of five books, including Ultimately Responsive: When You’re in Charge of Igniting a Ministry, which is used in seminaries.

Kibbey is also an adjunct faculty member at United Theological Seminary and travels across the country speaking, coaching, training, and consulting pastors, churches, bishops, and United Methodist conferences.

She will be speaking about “Life in the Spirit”, using scripture from John 17:13-23, 26. There are two services, a casual worship time at 8:30 a.m. and a traditional worship service at 10 a.m. A Praise Team leads worship at the early service and special music and the organ are featured at the second service.

The public is invited to these services. First United Methodist Church is located at the corner of Jefferson Street and Central Avenue, adjacent to Fountain Park.