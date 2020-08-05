Bryan man hurt in 2-vehicle area accident

VW independent/submitted information

LATTY TOWNSHIP — One person was injured in a two-vehicle crash that occurred Wednesday afternoon on Ohio 114 in Paulding County.

According to troopers from the Van Wert Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a 2010 Chevrolet Impala driven east on Ohio 114 by Citali Montiel, 39, of Van Wert, at approximately 1:03 p.m. Wednesday failed to yield the way at the intersection with Ohio 49 and hit a northbound 2018 Dodge Ram pickup truck operated by Michael Leffel, 63, of Bryan.

Following the impact, Leffel’s pickup continued off the right side of the highway and overturned. Leffel was injured in the accident and was transported to Paulding County Hospital by a Payne EMS squad unit. Neither Montiel, nor two passengers in the Montiel car, Celene Vital, 29, of Haviland, and a juvenile, claimed injury.

The Patrol was assisted by Paulding County Sheriff’s Office, Payne Fire Department, Payne EMS, Gideon’s Towing Service, and R&O Towing Service.

The accident remains under investigation.