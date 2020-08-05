Calling for art for 2020 Impact exhibit

Call for art! Whoa … isn’t life weird (and a little scary)? Impact! We are now accepting art for our next exhibit Impact!. Bring us your musings, your art work, doodles, crochet work, any creative results you use to cope in these weird, weird times.

One of the projects inside the (art)Camp in a Box at the Wassenberg Art Center: Paint your own backpack

Whether the pandemic has you down, the political climate has you steaming, or if you are passionate about social injustices or simply can’t get Joe Exotic out of your head — and don’t forget the murder hornets — bring us your art. Show us in art how 2020 has impacted you.

Artwork will be accepted Thursday, August 6, 1-9 p.m., August 7, 1-5 p.m., and Saturday, August 8, 1-5 p.m. The Impact! Exhibit will run August 13-Sept. 20.

Our wassenBox art subscriptions service continues to be available and magically arrive at your home for your young artist. Sign up and forget it! These in-house designed kits provide an economical and convenient way to supplement crucial art involvement for your child’s education. Each box $22 and automatically renews until you cancel. Sign up here: www.wassenbergartcenter.org. or call 419.238.6837 for alternative ways to subscribe.

We have some (art)Camp in-a Box No. 2 left over! Come and get yours! One box includes 5-7 different and unique projects! Call soon; once gone, they’ll be gone! (art)Camps in-a Box start at $30 and comes packed with up to 5-7 projects for all ages. Pointillism backpacks, Lakota teepees, Yooperlites, reverse transfer watercolor, and Luminary Lanterns are included in our second round of art boxes. Boxes can be picked up at the art center or they can be shipped for an extra fee. Want to purchase online? Click here: https://wassenbergartcenter.org/product/artcamp-in-a-box-member/

Market at the Wass continues every Saturday morning 9 a.m. to noon. Follow around back to the market in the art park!

Pint Nights have been occurring every Thursday in the Art Park, 7-9 p.m. Each night we will be sampling some interesting brews from our region. We also have all the old favorites available too! Bring a blankie, lawn chair, easel, or cornhole games … bring the guitars, ukuleles, or kazoos. Even while we have been maintaining some distancing and wearing masks, Covid-19 cases continue to rise in Van Wert County. We will assess each week whether to gather on Thursdays. Check social media to see if “it’s on”.

Watercolor Class (ongoing): Has returned, (with precautions) Tuesday mornings; 10 a.m.-noon. Fee: $55 Regular, $40 WAC member cost. Instructor: Pat Rayman.

Stained glass classes are back on the books! Check our Facebook page or give us a call for all the particulars.

The Wassenberg Art Center is located at 214 S. Washington St., Van Wert. We can also be reached by telephone at: 419.238.6837 or by email at info@wassenbergartcenter.org.